Page named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team in women’s basketball

Penn State guard Teniya Page was among 10 players selected to the Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team, which was announced in a press release Monday.
Page led the Lady Lions in scoring with 15.3 points per game and assists with 4.2 per game as a freshman last season. Iowa’s Ally Disterhoft, Michigan State’s Tori Jankoska, Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard and Northwestern’s Nia Coffey also were selected to the coaches’ team. Indiana’s Tyra Buss, Michigan’s Katelynn Flaherty, Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell and Maryland’s Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough were the coaches’ unanimous selections.
Mitchell was tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year by the coaches and media.
Maryland and Ohio State were ranked first and second, respectively, by the coaches and media.
Penn State hosts Bloomsburg in an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
