Lady Lions win exhibition game

Teniya Page finished with 19 points and nine assists to lead Penn State to an 85-41 win over Bloomsburg in an exhibition game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday.
Peyton Whitted added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Kaliyah Mitchell had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Lions, who led 46-21 at halftime.
Lindsey Spann scored 14 points for Penn State.
Lady Lion freshman guard Jaida Travascio-Green went 3 for 5 from 3-point range to score her nine points.
Penn State opens its season at Drexel on Nov. 11.
