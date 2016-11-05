Penn State Basketball

November 5, 2016 1:03 AM

Penn State men’s basketball pulls away for exhibition win over Lock Haven

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Josh Reaves, Tony Carr and Mike Watkins each scored 15 points to help the Penn State men’s basketball team to a 91-65 win over Lock Haven in an exhibition game Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Lamar Stevens recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Shep Garner added 13 points for the Nittany Lions, who led 37-28 at halftime.

Watkins, a redshirt freshman, grabbed nine rebounds and finished 7 for 11 from the field, and Reaves went 7 for 9 from the field.

The Nittany Lions went 3 for 18 from beyond the arc as a team, with Garner going 3 for 8.

Amir Hinton paced Lock Haven with 32 points.

Penn State opens its season at home against Albany at 7 p.m. Friday.

