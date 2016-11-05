Penn State men’s basketball pulls away for exhibition win over Lock Haven

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season

2:34 Gifted - official trailer

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013