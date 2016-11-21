Penn State’s Josh Reaves to return from injury against Colgate

Josh Reaves will return from injury Wednesday against Colgate, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said on his teleconference Monday.
Reaves did not play in the Nittany Lions’ first five games due to a left leg injury. Penn State is coming off back-to-back losses to then-No. 1 Duke and then-No. 24 Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
Penn State trailed by as many as 22 in the first half of its 71-50 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.
“I could have probably played him Sunday, but after the way we started, I just didn’t think it was smart,” Chambers said. “I want him to be as close to 100 percent mentally and physically as possible.
“I think we did right by Josh, we did right by the team and I think in the end, this will help us out by playing these younger guys major minutes, I think it’s going to help us out come January.”
Reaves, a sophomore guard, started 20 games last season, averaging 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.
The Nittany Lions are 2-3 going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. matchup with Colgate.
Freshmen Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens and redshirt freshman Mike Watkins have started all five games for Penn State. Freshman Nazeer Bostick is averaging 13.3 minutes per game in three games.
