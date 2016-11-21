Penn State’s Teniya Page receives Big Ten Player of the Week honors

Penn State’s Teniya Page received Big Ten Player of the Week honors Monday after leading her team to an upset win over then-No. 13 Tennessee.
Page scored 29 points in the Lady Lions’ 70-56 win over the Lady Vols on Sunday. She finished 10 for 21 from the field, 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line in the win.
Last Wednesday, Page finished with 23 points and seven assists in a win over Akron.
She is averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four games this season.
The Lady Lions (3-1) face Georgia State in the San Juan Shootout at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
