Josh Reaves helps deliver Penn State basketball win over Georgia Tech

Josh Reaves made crucial plays late to help Penn State hold off Georgia Tech 67-60 Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.
In his third game back after missing the first five due to injury, Reaves knocked down a 3-pointer to give Penn State a 60-55 lead and got a deflection that led to a steal and a breakaway layup by the sophomore guard to push the lead to seven points with 1:17 left.
Reaves finished with nine points and five rebounds in the win. Shep Garner led Penn State with 17 points, and Mike Watkins recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Lamar Stevens added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Josh Okogie and Quinton Stevens led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points each and Ben Lammers added 12.
Penn State limited Georgia Tech to 36.4 percent shooting from the field.
