Penn State women’s basketball edges Boston College

In both of the Penn State women’s basketball team’s losses this season, it struggled to finish off games.
It almost happened again on Wednesday night but the Lady Lions were able to finish off Boston College 60-56 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Teniya Page’s 24 points led Penn State offensively and it was her basket with 22 seconds remaining that gave the Lady Lions the momentum they needed for the win. Out of a Penn State timeout, Page put up a shot and was fouled. The basket tied the game at 56-56 and the free throw gave the Lady Lions the lead.
Sierra Moore was the only other Penn State player in double figure scoring with 10. Kaliyah Mitchell had a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Lady Eagles got a game-high 29 points from Mariella Fasoula. Fasoula finished 14 of 21 from the field and was a rebound shy of a double-double.
