December 6, 2016 12:04 AM

Coach Patrick Chambers to see familiar face against George Mason

By Ryne Gery

Chambers will see a familiar face on the opposing bench when Penn State hosts George Mason at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Patriots are led by former Bucknell coach Dave Paulsen. Chambers and Penn State won two of their three meetings against Paulsen and the Bison from 2012-2014.

Chambers is expecting a similar matchup against George Mason.

“It will be another drag-out fight, backroom brawl, whatever you want to call it, like we had with Bucknell,” Chambers said.

The Nittany Lions (6-3) are riding a four-game winning streak, and the Patriots (6-3) have won five straight.

Marquise Moore, a 6-foot-2 guard, leads George Mason in scoring with 17.3 points per game and rebounding with 10.0 per game. Moore has five double-doubles this season.

