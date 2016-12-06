Coach Patrick Chambers to see familiar face against George Mason

Chambers will see a familiar face on the opposing bench when Penn State hosts George Mason at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Patriots are led by former Bucknell coach Dave Paulsen. Chambers and Penn State won two of their three meetings against Paulsen and the Bison from 2012-2014.
Chambers is expecting a similar matchup against George Mason.
“It will be another drag-out fight, backroom brawl, whatever you want to call it, like we had with Bucknell,” Chambers said.
The Nittany Lions (6-3) are riding a four-game winning streak, and the Patriots (6-3) have won five straight.
Marquise Moore, a 6-foot-2 guard, leads George Mason in scoring with 17.3 points per game and rebounding with 10.0 per game. Moore has five double-doubles this season.
