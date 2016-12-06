Penn State’s Teniya Page earns Big Ten basketball honor

Penn State women’s basketball guard Teniya Page earned Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors Monday.
Page tied a career-high with 31 points in an 82-80 win over Marshall on Saturday and finished with 24 points in a 60-56 win over Boston College last Wednesday.
She scored what proved to be the game-winning bucket in the final minute of both wins.
Page is averaging 20.8 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game.
She shared her second weekly conference honor this season with Northwestern’s Nia Coffey.
The Lady Lions (6-2) face Holy Cross on the road at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
