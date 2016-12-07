Lady Lions blow out Holy Cross

Guided by a dominant first half, the Lady Lions trounced Holy Cross 84-48 on Wednesday night at the Hart Center.
Penn State had four players record double-digit scoring totals, led by Lindsey Spann’s 18 points and Teniya Page’s 17. Kaliyah Mitchell and Sierra Moore chipped in 15 and 10 points, respectively.
The Lady Lions (7-2) owned a 39-20 lead at halftime over the Crusaders (1-7). Penn State tallied 21 in the first quarter and 18 in the second.
The Lady Lions held a firm advantage in every major statistical category. Penn State outrebounded Holy Cross 39 to 26, had eight more assists than the Crusaders, and forced 24 turnovers while only committing 13 of its own.
Penn State also shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field, while Holy Cross was limited to a 34.1 percent (15 of 44) clip.
The Lady Lions have won three straight heading into a key weekend matchup. Penn State hosts Pittsburgh (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
