Penn State women’s basketball great Susan Robinson Fruchtl to be honored by NCAA

Former Penn State great Susan Robinson Fruchtl was named one of six winners of the 2017 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award on Friday.
The award is given to former student-athletes on the 25th anniversary of the end of their collegiate eligibility.
Robinson is one of only two Lady Lions to tally 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career. She is currently third on the all-time scoring list with 2,253 points and her 1,070 rebounds is No. 2.
She is one of four players to have their number retired for the women’s basketball program.
