Penn State routs St. John’s in men’s basketball

The Penn State men’s basketball team executed with machine-like efficiency to turn the game into a rout.
The Nittany Lions got into the lane to set up open 3-pointers and easy dunks. They knocked down their long-range attempts and connected on midrange jumpers. They even got a floater to fall on the final play of the first half to a cap dominant stretch.
Penn State outscored St. John’s by 30 in the final nine minutes of the first half and rolled to a 92-76 win over the Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
Shep Garner scored 21 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead five Penn State players in double figures. Payton Banks finished with 17 points and five 3s, and Mike Watkins had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Tony Carr and Josh Reaves each had 13.
The Nittany Lions (7-5) hit 12 of their final 16 shots (75 percent) in the first half to take a 23-point lead into the break. Penn State went 9 for 14 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 assists in the first 20 minutes.
The Nittany Lions trailed 24-17 before they started to take over with less than nine minutes to go in the first half.
Garner ran off a screen and drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to bring Penn State within three. Carr then penetrated and found Banks for an open 3 to tie the game. The Nittany Lions’ 7-0 run turned into a 15-1 run after back-to-back 3s by Banks and Garner.
Reaves left off a pass for a two-handed dunk by Watkins on the team’s next possession, and Banks later set Watkins up for another slam to extend the run to 22-1.
The Nittany Lions’ 12-point lead continued to grow in the final four minutes of the half.
Carr finished it off with a floater as time ran out to complete a 35-5 run and send his team into the break with a 52-29 lead.
Comments