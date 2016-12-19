Penn State’s Mike Watkins named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Mike Watkins was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Watkins is the first Penn State player to receive the honor, which started in 2010-11. The Nittany Lions forward finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the team’s 92-76 win over St. John’s on Sunday.
“That’s the same Mike that we saw last year, and that’s why everybody was just so ecstatic to see him at practice just to see what he can do,” Penn State guard Shep Garner said Monday at the team’s media availability. “We knew what we were getting when we saw Mike play last year.”
Watkins has recorded three double-doubles this season.
He is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
