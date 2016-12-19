Garner, Nittany Lions connect from long range at Madison Square Garden

Early in the first half Sunday, Shep Garner corralled the ball in the backcourt and made his way toward the 3-point line with plenty of space after his defender gambled for a steal.
The Penn State guard pulled up in rhythm and launched an attempt from NBA range at Madison Square Garden. Garner drilled the shot for his second of a season-high six 3-pointers against St. John’s.
The guard said he doesn’t look for the line for the NBA 3-pointer when playing in arenas like Madison Square Garden.
“I just see a line and get to it,” Garner said. “Sometimes it’s the NBA line, sometimes it’s the college line. I just look for a line. When they have the NBA line on there, on the court, I just try find a line. Sometimes I find that one.”
Garner finished 6 for 9, good for a season-best 66.7 percent performance from long range.
He leads the team and ranks third in the Big Ten with 35 3-pointers this season. Payton Banks is second on the team and fourth in the league with 34.
Banks finished 5 for 9 from 3-point range in Sunday’s win. Tony Carr hit two 3s as the Nittany Lions knocked down 13 shots from beyond the arc — the most a Penn State team made in a game since 2008.
“We got some stops, we got some rebounds, we were able to run,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “Guys are sharing the basketball, we gave up good to great, and that’s why you’re able to make good, uncontested, in-rhythm 3s.”
