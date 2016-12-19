Chambers relying on veterans for boost off Penn State bench

Penn State’s Payton Banks and Terrence Samuel provided quality minutes off the bench Sunday.
Banks, who has started nine games this year, finished with 17 points in 30 minutes, while Samuel played tough defense in his 21 minutes.
“I thought Payton is doing a phenomenal job for a guy who I just put on the bench and he hasn’t changed at all,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “... It doesn’t matter to him.”
Chambers said he’d like to get more production from forward Julian Moore, who played three minutes Sunday.
Moore is averaging 1.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.
“Those three redshirt juniors, they have to do a great job for us,” Chambers said. “They got to bring that juice, that energy.”
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments