Lady Lions extend winning streak to 6 games with win over Iona

The Penn State women’s basketball team rode a balanced scoring effort to an 80-67 win over Iona on Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Lindsey Spann scored a team-high 16 points for the Lady Lions, De’Janae Boykin had 12 and Kaliyah Mitchell and Teniya Page each added 11. Penn State shot 52.5 percent from the field to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 7-0 at home this season.
Iona’s Marina Lizarazu finished with 23 points, and Alexis Lewis had 22.
The Lady Lions led from start to finish in the win.
They built a 14-point halftime lead, but Iona used a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to 52-48 in the third quarter. The Lady Lions responded with an 8-0 run to end the period and built a double-digit lead to close out the win in the fourth.
Penn State (10-2) hosts Indiana in its Big Ten opener on Dec. 28.
