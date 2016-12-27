Penn State falls to Northwestern in Big Ten opener

While the Penn State men’s basketball team started its huddle during a media timeout, the Northwestern players took a little longer getting to the opposite sideline.
The Wildcats couldn’t help but enjoy Scottie Lindsey’s emphatic two-handed dunk over Penn State’s Isaiah Washington moments earlier. Wildcats center Barret Benson flexed with both arms on the sideline, and Lindsey’s teammates surrounded him after the slam.
Northwestern’s Gavin Skelly acted as if he was capturing Lindsey on video, having a little bit of fun before they made their way down the court.
The scene played out during the first half as Penn State struggled to find its rhythm offensively and couldn’t slow the red-hot Wildcats. The Nittany Lions couldn’t overcome a 19-point halftime deficit in a 87-77 loss in their Big Ten opener Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Lindsey scored 17 of his career-high 31 points in the first half to pace the Wildcats (12-2, 1-0).
Josh Reaves had a career-high 22 points for Penn State (8-6, 0-1), Tony Carr finished with 15 and Lamar Stevens added 12.
Northwestern hit its first six shots and started 10 for 14 from the field. During that hot start, the Wildcats went on an 18-2 run to build a 25-9 lead.
Penn State went scoreless for more than four minutes and went more than six minutes without a field goal. The Nittany Lions shot 30.3 percent in the first half, and Northwestern shot 55.9 percent.
The Wildcats took a 51-32 lead into the break and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half to close out the win.
Comments