Penn State women’s basketball drops Big Ten opener to Indiana

An end to the first half and a start to the second half doomed Penn State in its Big Ten opener on Wednesday night.
The Lady Lions scored just 10 points in the second quarter, gave up 31 in the third quarter and fell to Indiana 89-70.
The Hoosiers inside game provide too much also with a 42-20 advantage with points in the paint.
Teniya Page (26) and Lindsey Spann were the lone Penn State players in double-digit scoring.
Indiana was led offensively by Tyra Buss’ 26 points and Amanda Cahill’s 20 points. Alexis Gassion added 14 points for the Hoosiers.
Comments