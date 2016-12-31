Penn State women’s basketball falls to Rutgers

The Penn State women’s basketball team was doomed by a poor start in its 61-45 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.
The Lady Lions went 1 for 15 from the field and committed eight turnovers in the first quarter to fall behind by 14. Rutgers led the rest of the way to earn its first win in Big Ten play, while Penn State dropped to 0-2 in conference action.
Amari Carter had a career-high 17 points to pace the Lady Lions (10-4, 0-2). Penn State played without leading scorer Teniya Page, who was “out for unspecified reasons,” Big Ten Network play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington said during the broadcast of the game. Page is averaging 20.2 points per game.
Penn State shot 26.7 percent from the field and finished 5 for 24 (20.8 percent) from beyond the arc.
Kandiss Barber and Shrita Parker each scored 18 points to lead Rutgers (4-11, 1-1).
The Lady Lions missed their first 11 shots before Carter drilled a 3-pointer to pull her team within 12-4. Penn State trailed 18-4 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime.
Penn State cut the deficit to five points with 3:09 left in the third quarter, but trailed by nine going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions host Iowa at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments