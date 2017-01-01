Penn State heats up in 2nd half in win over Rutgers

Penn State pulled away early in the second half to beat Rutgers 60-47 on Sunday.
After missing their first 10 shots of the game, the Nittany Lions knocked down 8 of their first 10 shots out of the break. Their burst early in the second half fueled a 14-0 run and built an 18-point lead with 12:43 left.
Rutgers never threatened the rest of the way as Penn State earned its first Big Ten win.
Payton Banks scored 20 points to lead the Nittany Lions (9-6, 1-1). Tony Carr added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Lamar Stevens had eight points and eight rebounds.
Mike Williams led Rutgers (11-4, 0-2) with 16 points on 5 for 17 shooting.
Penn State announced before the game that several players “battled stomach flu-like symptoms” during the week, and Nittany Lions teammates Shep Garner and Mike Watkins both came off the bench for the first time this season.
Watkins finished with five points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes, and Garner went scoreless in 24 minutes.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half.
The Nittany Lions shot 27 percent from the field in the first half while Rutgers shot 30 percent.
After taking a 27-23 lead into halftime, Penn State used its 14-0 run to take a 47-29 lead and cruised to victory.
