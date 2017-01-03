Lady Lions pull away in 2nd half to beat Iowa

Jaida Travascio-Green made the most of her first career start Tuesday night.
The Penn State freshman went 5 for 10 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Lady Lions past Iowa 71-58 for their first Big Ten win this season.
Amari Carter had 13 points, Teniya Page added 11 and Sierra Moore had 10 for Penn State (11-4, 1-2). Carter also had a career-high eight rebounds and a team-high six assists.
Megan Gustafson paced Iowa (10-6, 1-2) with 21 points.
After taking a one-point lead into halftime, the Lady Lions took control in the third quarter.
Travascio-Green knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to push Penn State ahead 40-33 with 7:34 left in the third. The Lady Lions led by as many as 16 in the quarter and took a 51-40 lead into the fourth.
Penn State limited Iowa to nine points on 1 for 10 shooting in the third quarter.
Gustafson and Tania Davis combined for all nine points as the duo went 7 for 8 from the foul line. Iowa also had six turnovers in the period.
The Lady Lions held Iowa to 25.9 percent shooting in the second half as they pulled away for the win.
After missing Penn State’s game against Rutgers on Saturday, Page returned to the lineup and played 32 minutes. She went 3 for 7 from the field and for 4 from the foul line.
Notes: Penn State’s Peyton Whitted came off the bench and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. ... Iowa went 2 for 19 from 3-point range. ... Penn State outscored Iowa 25-6 in bench points. ... The Lady Lions return to action at Purdue at 2 p.m. Saturday and face Maryland on the road at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Penn State’s next home game is against Wisconsin on Jan. 16.
Comments