Penn State men’s basketball feeds off Palestra crowd to top Michigan State

Inside the Palestra, packed with Penn State fans, Payton Banks swished a 3-pointer to generate the first notable roar from the crowd Saturday afternoon.
When Josh Reaves came down with a rebound after a stop on the other end, the Nittany Lions fans in attendance again came to life. And after a timeout following a foul on Penn State’s ensuing possession, they rose to their feet. Penn State led by eight points and started to feed off the energy in the historic building.
The Nittany Lions took a 12-point lead into halftime and went on to beat Michigan State 72-63, marking their first win over the Spartans since 2011.
Michigan State sliced the deficit to five points in the second half, but Penn State maintained control. A pair of dunks by Reaves helped extend the Nittany Lions’ lead, with the second pushing Penn State ahead 58-50.
The Nittany Lions went ahead 61-50 with less than five minutes to go on a jumper by Lamar Stevens.
After Michigan State cut Penn State’s lead to 61-55, Tony Carr got a floater to fall, Reaves came up with a steal and the Nittany Lions closed out the win.
Check back for more.
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments