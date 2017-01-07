Penn State Lady Lions fall on road to Purdue

Penn State got off to a slow start and was unable to recover in a 64-51 loss to Purdue on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Lions (11-5, 103 Big Ten) scored eight points in the first quarter and trailed 36-20 at the half.
Lindsey Spann was the lone Penn State player to score in double figures with 10 points. Amari Carter added nine as the Lady Lions struggled through 38 percent shooting from the field (21 of 55), including just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.
The Boilermakers (11-6, 2-1) led by as many as 25 in the game. They had four players in double-digit scoring in Bridget Perry (14), Ashley Morrissette (10), Andreona Keys (11) and Dominique Oden (17).
Penn State visits No. 3 Maryland on Wednesday.
