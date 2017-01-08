Michigan State’s Tom Izzo had high praise for Penn State

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo complimented Penn State after the game, saying he loved the way the Nittany Lions played and the way Patrick Chambers coached.
“He did a hell of a lot better job than I did,” Izzo said of Chambers.
Izzo was impressed by Penn State’s toughness and athletic ability and said the Nittany Lions played harder than his team. That effort resulted in Penn State winning the rebounding battle 38-28, and it helped the Nittany Lions maintain control despite shooting 30.8 percent from the field in the second half.
Izzo also praised Lamar Stevens, Josh Reaves and Payton Banks for their toughness. Stevens had 18 points and Banks had 11 while Reaves finished with a team-high six assists to go with six points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
“They got good players,” Izzo said. “I think he’s got his most athletic team. I like his team. I like his team a lot.”
