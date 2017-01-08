Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers felt Michigan loss a key learning moment

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo credited Penn State coach Patrick Chambers for having his team ready to play after a tough loss to Michigan.
Penn State led by 14 points in the second half in its 72-69 loss to the Wolverines on Wednesday night.
“Michigan was exactly what we needed,” Chambers said after the win over Michigan State. “We need to learn from it and find success. I was very positive after the game. I was very upbeat and Thursday we came in, watched the film, how are we going to get better?”
The Nittany Lions closed out the win over the Spartans on Saturday, responding to each Michigan State run in the second half. Penn State put the game away with a 6-0 run to take a 67-55 lead with 1:24 left.
During that stretch in the final minutes, Michigan State went 0 for 3 from the field with two turnovers.
“I thought we called the right plays and they made the right decisions at critical points,” Chambers said. “But it all starts on the defensive end.”
