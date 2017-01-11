Penn State reserves Isaiah Washington, Nazeer Bostick staying ready

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said he planned to use a 10-man rotation this season.
So far, he’s relied on eight players.
“I think these eight guys really trust each other and they’re connected and they understand when they’re going in,” Chambers said Wednesday. “They understand their role.”
All eight players have started at least one game. The group includes Payton Banks, Shep Garner, Josh Reaves, Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins, Julian Moore and Terrence Samuel. They are all averaging double-digit minutes per game.
Chambers said he’d like to get Isaiah Washington and Nazeer Bostick more playing time. Washington has played in nine games and averaged 4.0 minutes while Bostick is averaging 7.6 minutes in eight games.
Chambers tells them to be ready before every game and plans to mix them in with the first team at practice more, knowing he’ll need his ninth or 10th man to play quality minutes during the Big Ten slate.
“For me, it’s all about trust and if I can trust them out there for that four or five minutes,” Chambers said. “And you might not think that four or five minutes is a lot of time, but in the Big Ten, it’s critical. Those four or five minutes can sway one way or the other.”
