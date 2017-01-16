Penn State Basketball

Penn State’s Mike Watkins receives Big Ten honor

From CDT staff reports

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Penn State’s Mike Watkins earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.

Watkins finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds in the team’s 52-50 win over Minnesota on Saturday. He finished 6 for 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line, including knocking down the game-tying free throws with 1:25 to play.

Watkins shared the honor with Michigan State’s Miles Bridges. It is the second time Watkins has received the honor.

Penn State (11-7, 3-2) hosts Indiana at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

