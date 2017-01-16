Lady Lions rout Wisconsin

Following a tough loss on the road to No. 3 Maryland, the Penn State women’s basketball team bounced back with a 76-46 win over Wisconsin on Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Lady Lions took control behind their disruptive defense, limiting Wisconsin to 28 points on 11 for 48 shooting in the final three quarters.
Penn State coach Coquese Washington was pleased with her team’s defensive effort and the adjustments made after the first quarter.
“We start two freshmen and two sophomores, so I think it takes awhile for them to adjust to the game,” Washington said. “I think sometimes defensively when we get into the latter parts of the game we settle down a bit. Once we settled down a bit, we had a little more activity with our hands and being disruptive.”
Off the bench, Lindsey Spann had a big game for the Lady Lions (12-6, 2-4) with 17 points, including going 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Forward Kaliyah Mitchell finished with nine points and a game-high eight rebounds, and Teniya Page added 11 points for Penn State.
Spann said the team was looking to push the ball Monday night.
“We wanted to get out and run in transition,” Spann said. “I sprinted ahead and the guards found me and I made the open shots.”
Jaida Travascio-Green and Sierra Moore each added 10 points for Penn State.
“I think it’s critical to get contributions from everyone,” Washington said. “I think we at our best when we’re not relying on one player. Last game (against Maryland) Amari (Carter) and Teniya carried us from a points standpoint. They didn’t score as many points tonight, but they did a great job of running the team, spreading the ball around, and getting their teammates great looks.”
The Lady Lions led by 10 at halftime and took a 58-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Penn State will look to grab another conference win at home on Thursday as they will take on Nebraska.
