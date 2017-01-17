Penn State to rely on defense against high-scoring Indiana

Indiana boasts wins over Kansas and North Carolina this season.
The Hoosiers opened the year with a 103-99 overtime win over then-No. 3 Kansas and later knocked off then-No. 3 North Carolina 76-67. Indiana quickly climbed to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but the Hoosiers are no longer ranked. They lost to Fort Wayne in overtime in November and endured a three-game losing streak, with setbacks against Nebraska, Louisville and Wisconsin, that spanned late December and early January.
During the Hoosiers’ up-and-down season, they’ve remained among the country’s highest-scoring teams, ranking in the top 20 nationally and first in the Big Ten with 84.6 points per game.
Penn State coach Patrick Chambers remained focused on breaking down his team’s performance against Minnesota on Monday.
“I’ll worry about Indiana (Tuesday), but really Wednesday night is about Penn State basketball and how we defend,” Chambers said.
The Nittany Lions host Indiana at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
James Blackmon Jr. (17.5 points per game) and Robert Johnson (13.7) are Indiana’s top two scorers. They also lead the Hoosiers in 3-point shooting as Blackmon Jr. is shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc and Johnson is shooting 41.8 percent. 6-foot-10 center Thomas Bryant has also proven to be a threat from long range, going 12 for 29 (41.4 percent).
Indiana is coming off a 76-57 win over Rutgers.
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments