Blackmon Jr. connects at buzzer to lift Indiana over Penn State

Penn State came all the way back in the final seconds, but Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Hoosiers to a 78-75 win Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Indiana maintained a comfortable lead for the majority of the second half until Tony Carr hit a 3-pointer to pull Penn State within 71-65 with just more than three minutes to play.
That set the stage for a close finish. The Nittany Lions finally pulled even on a pair of free throws by Lamar Stevens with 4.6 seconds left, only to see Blackmon Jr. hit the game-winning shot on the final possession.
Carr led Penn State (11-8, 3-3 Big Ten) with a career-high 24 points, and Shep Garner added 15.
Blackmon Jr., Thomas Bryant and Robert Johnson each had 17 for the Hoosiers (13-6, 3-3).
Penn State trailed by seven at halftime after dealing with foul trouble in the first 20 minutes.
Mike Watkins went to the bench with 9:14 left in the first half. He was the second Nittany Lions player saddled with two fouls, joining starting forward Lamar Stevens. The list grew as the half continued. Twenty seconds later, Payton Banks picked up his second foul and headed to the bench.
Josh Reaves and Julian Moore both had two fouls before the four-minute mark of the first half as the Nittany Lions aimed to stick with Indiana in the first 20 minutes.
Carr picked up the slack offensively with his teammates in foul trouble in the first half. He got into the lane constantly, scoring 13 points and going 8 for 9 from the foul line in the first half to lead the Nittany Lions, who shot 32.4 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes and trailed 44-37 at the break.
Indiana built on that advantage, leading by as many as 14 in the second half, but Penn State put together a late comeback to nearly force overtime.
