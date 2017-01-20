Lindsey Spann reaches 1,000 points as Lady Lions win second straight

Senior guard Lindsey Spann reached the 1,000 point milestone as the Lady Lions won their second straight Big Ten game over Nebraska 86-69 on Thursday night.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cornhuskers (5-14, 1-6 Big Ten).
A balanced offense was key for the Lady Lions (13-6, 3-4) with four in double-digits and three more with nine each. Teniya Page led the way with 18 points, while Spann and Peyton Whitted each scored 14 and Jada Travascio-Green finished with 10.
Spann was excited to get the milestone and get the win at the same time.
“It’s great. I didn't know where I was,” said Spann. “We came in at halftime and my teammates told me I was three points away. It’s a great feeling and I didn’t do it by myself.”
“Lindsey’s a kid who works very hard,” Penn State head coach Coquese Washington added. “She puts a lot of time in the gym to be able to produce offensively for us. To see all that hard work pay off this early in her career, it speaks volumes how much she has contributed game in and game out.”
The Lions and Cornhuskers went back-and-forth in the first half as Penn State had a tough time containing Jessica Shepard. Shepard, who is averaging a double-double this season, nearly had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Washington decided to make some changes to her lineup and went for more size to counter Shepard.
“We start small and try to play fast,” Washington said. “And then we went to our bigger lineup and I thought the size helped us from a defensive standpoint.”
Forward Peyton Whitted said the biggest difference maker was stopping Nebraska getting offensive rebounds.
“At halftime we just talked about offensive rebounding,” Whitted said. “They were got a lot of offensive rebounds that was leading to the rest of the team scoring points. So we corrected that later in the game.”
The Lady Lions had a three-point lead going into the second half, but Nebraska started the third quarter on a 6-2 run to take back the lead.
However, Penn State answered back with a 12-3 run including back-to-back threes from Travascio-Green. From there the Lady Lions did not look back as they pulled away down the stretch to seal the victory.
The Lions will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Indiana on Monday.
Comments