No. 21 Purdue blows past Penn State men’s basketball

Penn State couldn’t stop Caleb Swanigan and Purdue’s potent offense and couldn’t score to keep pace with the Boilermakers, either.
The Nittany Lions fell 77-52 to No. 21 Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Mackey Arena. Swanigan finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead four players in double figures for the Boilermakers, who shot 56.6 percent from the field.
Josh Reaves was the lone player to reach double figures for Penn State, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers. The Nittany Lions shot 31.3 percent from the field.
Purdue started the game on an 18-4 run and closed the first half on a 17-3 run. The Boilermakers shot 57.7 percent in the first 20 minutes to take a 41-23 lead into the break.
Swanigan’s first field goal extended Purdue’s early lead to 15-2. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward established position inside with 6-foot-6 forward Payton Banks on his left side and caught the entry pass with guard Tony Carr sliding into the paint to provide help. None of it affected Swanigan as he muscled his way to the rim for a finish.
He was just getting started as he showed off his versatility to spearhead Purdue’s efficient offensive performance.
Swanigan later drilled a 3-pointer to push the Boilermakers ahead 34-20, part of the strong finish to the first half after Penn State sliced the early 14-point deficit to four points.
The Boilermakers stayed hot in the second half.
After Vincent Edwards hit Purdue’s first shot out of the break, Swanigan drained a jumper and swept across the lane for a hook shot over Penn State’s Mike Watkins, extending the lead to 47-25 and forcing a Nittany Lions timeout with 17:41 left.
The Boilermakers took their largest lead — 51-25 with 16:28 left — when Swanigan fed 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas in the post for a finish.
