Chambers preparing Penn State to face talented Badgers

Wisconsin has been loaded with players like Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker in recent years.
They helped lead the Badgers to back-to-back Final Four appearances, including a trip to the national championship game in 2015. Kaminsky and Dekker have moved on to the NBA, but Wisconsin still has a talented roster led by a pair of players who started in that national championship game in Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig.
“They might not have lottery picks but as far as what they do, their efficiency is just amazing,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said.
Koenig leads the Badgers in scoring with 14.3 points per game, followed by Hayes at 13.9. Sophomore forward Ethan Happ is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds.
The trio have the Badgers in a tie for first place in the conference with No. 22 Maryland. After suffering its lone conference loss to Purdue, Wisconsin has earned wins over Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota.
Koenig drilled a 3-pointer with 44 seconds in overtime to give his team a 77-76 lead against the Golden Gophers on Saturday.
“It doesn’t matter if he’s 0 for 8, 0 for 10, 0 for 12, 1 for 15, he is going to make and take the biggest shot of the game,” Chambers said.
The Nittany Lions know they’re in for a challenge against one of the top teams in the league on the road.
“It’s a really good team,” Josh Reaves said of Wisconsin. “They have a lot of pieces, every position they have a high-level player.”
