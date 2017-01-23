Lady Lions doomed by 4th-quarter struggles in loss to Indiana

The Penn State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor start to the fourth quarter in a 72-66 loss to Indiana on Monday night at Assembly Hall.
The Lady Lions took a one-point lead into the final period, but Indiana quickly took control. The Hoosiers went ahead on Tyra Buss’ layup to open the fourth and start a 14-2 run that built an insurmountable lead.
Teniya Page scored 22 points to lead Penn State, but she went just 9 for 24 from the field. Sierra Moore finished with 11 for the Lady Lions (13-7, 3-5 Big Ten).
Buss had 21 points to pace four players in double figures for Indiana (14-6, 4-3). Alexis Gassion added 12, while Amanda Cahill and Jenn Anderson each had 11.
Penn State led 45-44 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions went 1 for 12 to start the period, allowing Indiana to take a 58-47 lead with 3:19 left.
The Hoosiers went 22 for 24 from the free-throw line in the final quarter and finished 28 for 32 at the line on the night.
Penn State hosts Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday.
