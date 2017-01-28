Penn State men’s basketball holds off Illinois’ rally for win

After dominating the first half, Penn State let Illinois back in the game.
The Nittany Lions saw a 20-point halftime lead cut to three points with just more than three minutes to play.
Penn State went scoreless for more than four minutes during a stretch in the second half, allowing Illinois to close the gap to six points. The Fighting Illini continued to chip away at the lead in the final six minutes until pulling within 62-59 after a three-point play by Kipper Nichols with 3:04 left.
The teams remained close for the final minutes, but Penn State held on for a 71-67 win Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Shep Garner finished with 18 points to lead four Penn State players in double figures. Payton Banks had 17, Tony Carr added 13 and Mike Watkins finished with 10.
Malcolm Hill paced Illinois with 19 points on 7 for 15 shooting.
The Nittany Lions shot 60 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes while limiting Illinois to 29 percent shooting to build a 45-25 halftime lead.
But the Fighting Illini rallied in the second half, making it a one-possession game for the final minutes.
With Penn State holding onto a 67-64 lead, an intentional foul was called on Illinois to send Garner to the line.
He hit both to push the lead to five.
