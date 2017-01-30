Indiana dealing with injuries going into rematch with Penn State

Indiana could be without James Blackmon Jr. on Wednesday night.
Indiana coach Tom Crean said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday that Blackmon Jr. will be out “for an indefinite period of time” after suffering a lower leg injury against Michigan.
“Who knows if Blackmon’s going to play or not,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “We’re going to prepare as if he’s going to play.”
Blackmon Jr. hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Nittany Lions on Jan. 18 and leads the Hoosiers in scoring with 17.6 points per game. The guard did not play in Indiana’s 68-55 loss to Northwestern on Sunday.
The Hoosiers will be missing OG Anunoby, who suffered an injury at the end of the first half against Penn State. Two days later, Indiana announced Anunoby would have season-ending right-knee surgery.
In 16 games this season, Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and ranked second on the team with 5.4 rebounds. In the first matchup with Penn State, Anunoby had six points and three rebounds in 15 minutes in the first half.
“Those are two really good players,” Penn State’s Payton Banks said of Blackmon Jr. and Anunoby. “We had a really hard time keeping OG off the boards when they played here.”
