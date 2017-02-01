Penn State men’s basketball falls to Indiana in triple overtime

Indiana outlasted Penn State on Wednesday night, beating the Nittany Lions 110-102 in triple overtime at Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers used a 9-0 run in the third overtime to seize control.
Lamar Stevens paced Penn State with 26 points, and Tony Carr had 23.
Thomas Bryant finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead Indiana. Josh Newkirk and Robert Johnson each scored 27 points for the Hoosiers.
The teams went went to the first overtime tied 72-72.
Penn State held a two-point lead in the final seconds, but Newkirk finished a layup at the buzzer, getting the ball off his fingertips just in time to tie the game at 80-80 and send it to a second overtime.
In the second extra period, the Hoosiers built a six-point lead with 1:14 left, but the Nittany Lions closed the gap to one-point with a dunk by Mike Watkins and a 3-pointer by Carr. The Penn State point guard then hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to tie it again.
Josh Reaves blocked Indiana’s attempt on the final possession.
The Hoosiers finally pulled away in the third overtime with a 9-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer by Newkirk.
