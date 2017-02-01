Penn State Basketball

February 1, 2017 10:01 PM

Teniya Page’s career night not enough for Penn State women’s basketball

From CDT staff reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Teniya Page had a career night scoring almost half of Penn State’s total in an 87-72 loss to Big Ten foe Ohio State on Wednesday.

Page scored a game-high 32 points for her fourth career 30-point game. She went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

No other Lady Lion was in double figures. Sierra Moore was the closest with eight points.

Kelsey Mitchell’s team-high 23 points led a trio of Buckeyes in double figures. Teammates Stephanie Mavunga (11) and Sierra Calhoun (17) joined Mitchell. Mavunga added 11 rebounds for a double-double.

