Teniya Page’s career night not enough for Penn State women’s basketball

Teniya Page had a career night scoring almost half of Penn State’s total in an 87-72 loss to Big Ten foe Ohio State on Wednesday.
Page scored a game-high 32 points for her fourth career 30-point game. She went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
No other Lady Lion was in double figures. Sierra Moore was the closest with eight points.
Kelsey Mitchell’s team-high 23 points led a trio of Buckeyes in double figures. Teammates Stephanie Mavunga (11) and Sierra Calhoun (17) joined Mitchell. Mavunga added 11 rebounds for a double-double.
