Lady Lions rally past Northwestern for first Big Ten road win

The Penn State women’s basketball team finally found success away from home in the Big Ten.
Behind five players in double figures in scoring and a big third-quarter effort, the Lady Lions upended Northwestern 74-58 on Sunday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Teniya Page paced Penn State (15-8, 5-6 Big Ten) with 18 points and eight assists, sinking all seven of her free throws. Jaida Travascio-Green and Kaliyah Mitchell each netted 12 points with 11 from Peyton Whitted and 10 from Sierra Moore. Mitchell also pulled down nine rebounds, Moore grabbed eight boards and Whitted added seven.
Nia Coffey’s game-high 28 points and 17 rebounds paced the Wildcats (17-6, 6-4), with Ashley Deary adding a dozen points, six steals and five assists.
Trailing Northwestern by a point two minutes into the second half, Whitted scored back-to-back buckets to give Penn State the lead for good to help launch the Lady Lions on a 19-6 run. Page scored seven of her points during the burst.
They led by double digits by the end of the third quarter, were up by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter and the lead never dropped below 11 the rest of the contest.
Penn State, which has won 12 straight against the Wildcats, returns to the Bryce Jordan Center to meet Minnesota on Wednesday.
Men’s tennis
Comments