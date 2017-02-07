Penn State men’s basketball beats No. 21 Maryland

With Penn State’s top two scorers on the night stuck on the bench and with just over three minutes to play, freshman reserve Nazeer Bostick protected his team’s dwindling lead.
Bostick grabbed an offensive rebound and finished a layup as point guard Tony Carr and forward Lamar Stevens prepared to check back. Stevens had carried the Nittany Lions offensively in the second half and Carr was productive at the point, but both went to the bench after picking up their fourth fouls.
The pair sat at the scorer’s table and watched Bostick block a shot immediately after his crucial layup put his team ahead by six.
The Nittany Lions held off No. 21 Maryland late to earn a 70-64 win Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Stevens scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Carr finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Mike Watkins added 10 points and eight rebounds.
After taking a 35-29 lead into halftime, Stevens and Carr helped the Nittany Lions add to their lead.
Stevens hit a pull-up jumper in transition to push the Nittany Lions ahead 38-31. He then pulled down an offensive rebound in the paint and finished before cutting down the lane for a two-handed dunk off an inbounds pass.
Carr followed with a short jumper in the lane, leaning into Maryland’s Jaylen Brantley and rising over the defender for a jumper to make it 44-31.
The Nittany Lions went ahead 52-38 after Carr found Watkins for a layup inside, forcing Maryland to take a timeout with 9:51 left.
Penn State then had to deal with foul trouble to hold off the Terrapins. Watkins picked up his fourth foul with 9:23 to play. Maryland was in the double bonus 20 seconds later after a foul on Stevens.
Maryland sliced Penn State’s lead to four points twice in the final four minutes, but never got any closer.
Terrence Samuel missed Tuesday’s game due to illness, Penn State announced on Twitter before the game.
Comments