Page drops 25 as Penn State women’s basketball wins 77-66 over Minnesota

Teniya Page once again led the way for the Lady Lions basketball team — and once again recorded a team-high 25 points — as Penn State won 77-66 over Minnesota. This the second-straight win for the Lions and the fifth-straight win at home.
Minnesota opened the game on a 14-4 run, but the Lady Lions responded in a big way. They cut the lead to just two to end the first quarter.
The second quarter went back and forth as both the Lady Lions and Lady Gophers were battling for momentum. Redshirt freshman guard Amari Carter scored six in the second to help the Lions keep pace with Minnesota. With the half winding down and Penn State down three, redshirt junior guard Lindsey Spann then hit a tough shot from the corner to tie the game at 39 before the buzzer sounded.
“I knew my teammates would find me,” Spann said. “They were finding me in the first half. They swung the ball, and I thought I had enough space to make the shot.”
Penn State was outrebounded by three in the first half but, after halftime adjustments, the Lady Lions outrebounded Minnesota by seven in the second half. Senior guard Sierra Moore credited coach Coquese Washington for changes at the half.
“Coach emphasized (rebounding) from the jump,” Moore said. “We had to re-evaluate at halftime and really get our team together and do what we know we can do. I think we did a really good job changing it around in the second half.”
The Lions were able to create some breathing room with a 9-0 run establishing a 53-45 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Minnesota responded with six unanswered to cut the lead to just two. Free throws from Amari Carter and Moore pushed the lead to four as the third quarter ended.
The Lions continued to increase their lead to nine quickly in the fourth quarter with a jump shot from Page and a layup from Ashanti Thomas.
Penn State and Minnesota traded points for a few minutes before Page hit a three from NBA-range, which pushed the lead to 12. The Lions never relinquished their double-point lead from that point.
Not only did Page score a team-high 25 points, but she also dished out five assists. She’s averaging more than 21 points per game in her last six outings.
Washington wasn’t surprised.
“Nothing surprises me with Teniya,” the Penn State coach said. “She’s a competitor, and she likes to win. She’s taken the responsibility of leading the team on her shoulders. She comes into every game and she understands that she needs to set the bar high for teammates.”
Supporting Page, Moore and Spann were also in double-figures with 13 and 12 points. Carter led the team with seven assists while also scoring nine points.
The Lady Lions return to the BJC on Saturday as they will take on Purdue. Prior to the game, Penn State will honor three seniors — Moore, Kaliyah Mitchell and Peyton Whitted.
