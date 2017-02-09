Penn State men’s basketball lands Class of 2017 forward

Penn State received a verbal commitment from a Class of 2017 forward on Wednesday night.
Trent Buttrick, a senior at Community School of Naples in Florida, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter.
Community School head coach Greg Donahue said Thursday that Buttrick received the offer from Penn State after the team’s 72-30 win over Oasis in the district playoffs Wednesday night. Donahue said Buttrick had offers from Air Force, The Citadel and UNC Charlotte.
Buttrick, a Bloomsburg, Pa., native, has played the last two years for the Community School after moving to Florida.
The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals this season.
“He’s got a great midrange pull-up, he can shoot from 3 also,” Donahue said. “I would say his back-to-the-basket, his footwork is pretty good, he’s got a good drop step, but he’d prefer to turn and face.”
Buttrick’s commitment accounts for Penn State’s lone scholarship in the Class of 2017. The Nittany Lions had an open spot after freshman Joe Hampton left the program before the season.
