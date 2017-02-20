Penn State’s Nazeer Bostick out 2-3 weeks after fracturing hand

5:24 Dancer Relations captains lead 2017 Thon line dance Pause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:06 Football players bring smiles to Four Diamond families

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl