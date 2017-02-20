Penn State’s Nazeer Bostick out 2-3 weeks after fracturing hand

Nazeer Bostick will be out 2-3 weeks after fracturing his right hand at practice Friday, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said at the team’s media availability Monday.
Bostick recently worked his way into the rotation, playing double-digit minutes in each of the last three games. The freshman finished with four points and two rebounds in 12 minutes to help the Nittany Lions to their win over then-No. 21 Maryland on Feb. 7. Bostick then played 11 minutes in the team’s win over Illinois on Feb. 11 and 10 minutes in a loss to Nebraska last Tuesday.
Chambers said he’ll turn to Terrence Samuel and Isaiah Washington to take Bostick’s minutes.
Samuel, who is averaging 17.4 minutes this season, played four minutes against Nebraska, and Washington is averaging 3.6 minutes in 11 games.
“Terrence can recapture those minutes or Isaiah can emerge,” Chambers said. “We’ve had some good practices so we’ll sit down, we’ll watch the film and see who’s ready to play.”
The Nittany Lions have about two weeks left in the regular season, with games against Purdue on Tuesday, Minnesota (Feb. 25), Ohio State (Feb. 28) and Iowa (March 5).
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
