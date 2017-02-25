Penn State men’s basketball falls to Minnesota

Penn State didn’t have the offensive firepower to get back into the game against Minnesota on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions trailed by 11 after shooting 30.6 percent from the field in the first half and never threatened in the second half of an 81-71 loss at Williams Arena. Minnesota put together an efficient offensive performance to keep Penn State at arm’s length in the final 20 minutes.
Tony Carr finished with 20 points and seven assists for the Nittany Lions (14-15, 6-10 Big Ten), who suffered their third straight loss.
Nate Mason scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to help Minnesota (22-7, 10-6) take control. Jordan Murphy also had 16 points for the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota center Reggie Lynch, the Big Ten’s leading shot blocker, frustrated the Nittany Lions all game. Lynch finished with 11 blocks to go with his nine points.
With Penn State trying to make a late push, Lynch recorded his ninth block, rejecting a Shep Garner layup attempt to protect an 11-point lead. After a Lynch dunk, Akeem Springs hit a 3-pointer to give the Golden Gophers their largest lead of the game at 77-61 with 4:10 remaining.
Lynch had six blocks in the first half as Penn State relied on its long-range shooting to stay in the game early.
The Nittany Lions started 5 for 8 from 3-point range to pull within 24-21 with less than six minutes left in the first half. At that point, Penn State was just 3 for 17 on its other shot attempts.
