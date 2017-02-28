Last-second bucket helps Ohio State slip past Penn State

Tony Carr’s rainbow from 3-point range swished through the net to give Penn State a one-point lead and bring the crowd to its feet, but Jae’Sean Tate’s layup eight seconds later lifted Ohio State to a 71-70 win Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Carr led Penn State (14-16, 6-11 Big Ten) with 21 points, Shep Garner added 20 and Lamar Stevens finished with 16.
Penn State opened the second half on a 10-1 run to go ahead 46-41.
Garner came off a double screen and swished a 3-pointer to start the half before Stevens hit a jumper and knocked down a pair of free throws to push the Nittany Lions ahead 43-41 — their first lead of the game — with 18:22 left. Less than a minute later, Garner buried his fifth 3 of the night, forcing an Ohio State timeout.
The Nittany Lions held the lead until Marc Loving knocked down a pair of free throws to tie it 60-60 with 7:06 left.
Ohio State pushed ahead 65-60 and remained in the lead going into the final minute before Carr’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
Ohio State led for more than 18 minutes in the first half and took a 40-36 lead into the break. Garner had 11 points, going 4 for 10 from the field and 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and Carr added 10 points in the first half.
Loving scored nine of his 11 first-half points in the opening minutes as the Buckeyes went ahead 15-10. Ohio State led by as many as eight in the first 20 minutes, but Penn State stayed within striking distance.
With forward Payton Banks out due to illness Tuesday night, Isaiah Washington played a season-high 22 minutes and scored more points (5) against the Buckeyes than he did combined in 13 games (4) during the rest of the season.
