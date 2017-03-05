Penn State men’s basketball falls to Iowa in regular season finale

The Penn State men’s basketball team couldn’t hit a shot for nearly seven minutes in the first half and couldn’t recover in a 90-79 loss to Iowa on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions missed 11 straight shots late in the first half, watching a one-point lead turn into a 13-point deficit as the Hawkeyes supporting cast ignited the team’s offense with star guard Peter Jok on the bench due to foul trouble.
Jok scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half to lead Iowa to the blowout win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Nicholas Baer added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Cordell Pemsl finished with 14 for the Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-8).
Josh Reaves scored a career-high 25 points for the Nittany Lions (14-17, 6-12), who finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak. Mike Watkins finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Penn State trailed 47-36 at halftime after its scoring drought late in the first half.
Shep Garner knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions a 25-24 lead with 9:49 left in the half. Penn State then went cold and didn’t score until Watkins finished inside to cut Iowa’s lead to 38-27 with 2:57 to go before the break.
While the Nittany Lions struggled to score, Baer and Pemsl led the Hawkeyes offensively. The Iowa forwards both scored 10 points in the first half.
Jok, who sat for much of the first half with two fouls, scored just one point in the first half on a free throw with 1:02 left.
His free throw came after Penn State coach Patrick Chambers picked up a technical foul for arguing when Pemsl dove late to tie up Isaiah Washington for a jump ball.
Jok came into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring with 20.1 points per game.
In the first three-plus minutes of the second half, Jok scored 11 points to push Iowa ahead by 14.
The Hawkeyes led by as many as 27 in the win.
The Big Ten tournament starts Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
