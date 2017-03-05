PSU men’s basketball to face Nebraska in Big Ten tournament

Penn State will be the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten tournament and take on No. 12 seed Nebraska in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Washington D.C.
The winner of that matchup will advance to face No. 5 seed Michigan State on Thursday.
Penn State (14-17, 6-12) finished the regular season with a 90-79 loss to Iowa on Sunday, while Nebraska fell 93-57 to Michigan in its regular season finale Sunday. The Cornhuskers (12-18, 6-12) beat the Nittany Lions 82-66 on Feb. 14, starting Penn State’s current five-game losing streak.
No. 11 seed Ohio State will take on No. 14 seed Rutgers in the other first-round matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Second-round matchups set for Thursday include: No. 8 seed Michigan vs. No. 9 seed Illinois; and No. 7 seed Iowa vs. No. 10 seed Indiana. No. 6 seed Northwestern will face either Ohio State or Rutgers.
Top-seeded Purdue, No. 2 seed Wisconsin, No. 3 seed Maryland and No. 4 seed Minnesota all earned double-byes to Friday’s quarterfinals.
The semifinals will be Saturday, and the championship game will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.
