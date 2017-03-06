Penn State men’s basketball’s Tony Carr earns Big Ten honors

Penn State’s Tony Carr earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors from the conference’s coaches and All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from the media, the league announced Monday night on BTN Live.
The point guard became the first freshman in program history to earn All-Big Ten recognition and the fourth Penn State player to earn a spot on the all-freshman team. Marlon Smith (2004), Geary Claxton (2005) and Jamelle Cornley (2006) were the previous Nittany Lions to receive all-freshman recognition.
Carr, who was the lone Penn State player honored Monday night, leads the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game and assists with 4.2 per game. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds per game.
Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, Iowa’s Tyler Cook and Minnesota’s Amir Coffey joined Carr on the all-freshman team.
Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year and Bridges was chosen as Freshman of the Year. Iowa’s Nicholas Baer earned Sixth Man of the Year honors, and Minnesota’s Richard Pitino was named the Coach of the Year.
Swanigan, Maryland’s Melo Trimble, Minnesota’s Nate Mason, Iowa’s Peter Jok and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ received All-Big Ten first-team honors from both the coaches and the media.
Payton Banks was Penn State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.
