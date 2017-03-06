Penn State’s Nazeer Bostick still recovering from injury

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said Monday that he doesn’t think Nazeer Bostick will play against Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday.
Bostick missed the last four games of the regular season after he fractured his right hand at practice a little more than two weeks ago.
“I don’t think it’s healed all the way, but we’ll double check that tomorrow,” Chambers said. “We got it looked at last week. He’s out of the cast, he has a splint on it now, so we’re going to take another look at it tomorrow.
“But I don’t want to put him in jeopardy of further injury.”
Bostick started to carve out a role off the bench in early February, playing at least 10 minutes in each of the three games before his injury.
The freshman forward has played in 18 games this season, averaging 6.7 minutes.
