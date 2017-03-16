Penn State basketball’s Terrence Samuel, Isaiah Washington to transfer

Penn State basketball’s Terrence Samuel and Isaiah Washington will transfer after graduating this summer, the program announced in a news release Thursday.
Samuel played in 28 games this season, averaging 3.9 points and 1.8 assists per game, and Washington averaged five minutes in 17 games.
“We thank Isaiah and Terrence for their time at Penn State and wish them both well moving forward,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said in the release.
Samuel, who transferred to Penn State from UConn, averaged 16.7 minutes per game this season, but did not play in five of the team’s final nine games. The junior guard missed the first of those games due to illness, and Chambers said Samuel’s decrease in minutes late in the season was not due to disciplinary issues.
Samuel will have one year of eligibility left, and Washington, a redshirt sophomore from Williamsport, will have two years left in his career.
